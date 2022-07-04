The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Up 35.0% in June

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.52. 38,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,360. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 42,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

