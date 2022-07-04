The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 610 Price Target

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 610 ($7.48) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 246.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP.B. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.52) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.52) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.13) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.62) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.15) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 176 ($2.16). The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612. The firm has a market cap of £35.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 168 ($2.06) and a one year high of GBX 197 ($2.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 177.36.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

