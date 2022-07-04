The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €20.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UN01. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.81) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Uniper stock opened at €15.63 ($16.63) on Thursday. Uniper has a 1 year low of €16.05 ($17.07) and a 1 year high of €42.45 ($45.16). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.88. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

