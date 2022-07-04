The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Short Interest Update

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,070,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 20,620,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.81. 191,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.88. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

