The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,729 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.06% of Howard Hughes worth $329,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 153.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of HHC traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.25. 11,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,219. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

