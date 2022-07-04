The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Update

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

KF traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $24.11. 1,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260. The Korea Fund has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 247.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.