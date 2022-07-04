The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 0.3% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after buying an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after buying an additional 536,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after acquiring an additional 486,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,970,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,215,000 after acquiring an additional 323,351 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $161.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

