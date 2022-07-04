Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.3% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

NYSE:TMO traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $548.27. The stock had a trading volume of 37,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,514. The company has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

