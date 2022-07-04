Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.

TCBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

TCBX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.15. 996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,002. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 17.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

