Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.
TCBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.
TCBX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.15. 996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,002. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $30.50.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 17.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
