Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMTM. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 60,779 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 453,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter.

IMTM remained flat at $$29.93 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,486. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26.

