Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,835 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $11,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.93. 87,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,352. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02.

