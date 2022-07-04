Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 117.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $2.62 on Monday, reaching $199.59. 72,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,798. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

