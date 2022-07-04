Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Purchases 3,214 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 175,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 28,729 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $63.57. 703,249 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.38. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

