Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Sells 6,096 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.