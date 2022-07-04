TIMIA Capital (CVE:TCA) Trading Down 12.3%

TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA – Get Rating) shares traded down 12.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50. 44,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 48,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.31.
TIMIA Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCA)
