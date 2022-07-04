TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives $153.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMXXF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $101.39 on Monday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $95.32 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

