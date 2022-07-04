Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.31. The company had a trading volume of 30,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.83.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

