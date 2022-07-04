Treat DAO 24-Hour Volume Hits $45,484.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00154871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.70 or 0.00858849 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00084212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015578 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

