Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,047 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBWM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $517.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

