Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of CTS worth $13,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CTS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $34.14. 4,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,028. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $41.77.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.15 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sidoti lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

