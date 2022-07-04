Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $16.94 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Diodes worth $16,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $1,284,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth about $474,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 17.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.95. 8,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.22. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $113.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.45 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, SVP Francis Tang purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

