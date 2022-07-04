TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TCBK stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,787. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.50.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Anthony L. Leggio purchased 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $2,803,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after buying an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.