Truist Financial Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $80.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.59.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.84. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,934,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.