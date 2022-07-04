TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $486,056.68 and $53,190.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 103,793,476,248 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

