UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €52.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €52.00 ($55.32) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAS. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) price target on Basf in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($70.21) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:BAS traded down €0.25 ($0.27) during trading on Monday, reaching €41.27 ($43.90). 3,225,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Basf has a 1-year low of €41.08 ($43.70) and a 1-year high of €69.52 ($73.96). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

