UBS Group Lowers Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $76.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.22.

SO stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. Southern has a 12-month low of $60.76 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.30.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Southern by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 81.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 13,012.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,092,521 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

