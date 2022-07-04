UBS Group Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €130.00 ($138.30) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SY1. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($108.51) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($120.21) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($146.81) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($113.83) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($114.89) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

SY1 traded up €1.80 ($1.91) during trading on Monday, reaching €105.65 ($112.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,490 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €108.62. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($78.17).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

