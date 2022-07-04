UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.57.

UCBJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on UCB from €110.00 ($117.02) to €90.00 ($95.74) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. UCB has a 1 year low of $85.60 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.58.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.