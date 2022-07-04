UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.56.

UDR stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95. UDR has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in UDR by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,267,000 after buying an additional 199,485 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 29,873 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UDR by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

