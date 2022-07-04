UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.56.

UDR stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95. UDR has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in UDR by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,267,000 after buying an additional 199,485 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 29,873 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UDR by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.