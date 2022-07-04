Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,983 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.
Ultralife Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
