Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.42 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $25.42 million and $40.46 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.78 or 0.00028906 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00089648 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00269264 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00047105 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

