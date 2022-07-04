Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,238 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after buying an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $168,964,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.26. 97,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.29. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

