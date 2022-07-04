United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,268,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,801,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.85. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

