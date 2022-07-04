UnMarshal Price Down 10.8% This Week (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $555,795.02 and approximately $426,963.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $0.0783 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00153032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.00860883 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00090032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015282 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

