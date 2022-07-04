UREEQA Price Reaches $0.0197 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $546,754.62 and $4,206.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00153913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.01 or 0.00853958 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00086264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015099 BTC.

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

