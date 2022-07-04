Vabble (VAB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million

Vabble (VAB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $25,656.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vabble has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,562.98 or 0.99973236 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002609 BTC.

About Vabble

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 692,900,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

