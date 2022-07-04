Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Decreased by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

