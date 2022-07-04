Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.19% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

Shares of VSGX stock remained flat at $$49.04 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,109. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15.

