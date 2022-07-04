Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Bogart Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 4.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $48,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,704 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,772,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,759,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,622,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,823,000 after acquiring an additional 807,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $52.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

