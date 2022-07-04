Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 3.7% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $327.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,502. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.