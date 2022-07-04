Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s Largest Position

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 36.7% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $80,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,823 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.03 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

