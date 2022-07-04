Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.61. 80,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,482. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.