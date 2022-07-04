Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.21. 104,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,001. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

