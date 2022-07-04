Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,177 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after acquiring an additional 720,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after acquiring an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,879 shares of company stock valued at $21,944,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $124.86 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

