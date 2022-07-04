Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 397 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $324.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.37 and its 200 day moving average is $278.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $330.85.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,100,680 shares of company stock worth $344,343,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

