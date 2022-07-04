Vantage Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,577 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.5% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 143,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 38,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 600,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,110,000 after acquiring an additional 72,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

