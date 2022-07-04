Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 95.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,359,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,605,000 after purchasing an additional 70,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

