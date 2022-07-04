Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $11.42 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $184.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average of $198.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

