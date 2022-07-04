Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $485.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $396.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

