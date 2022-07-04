Vantage Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after acquiring an additional 611,693 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,698,000 after purchasing an additional 318,444 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,261,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,282,000 after purchasing an additional 223,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,910,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.57 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.